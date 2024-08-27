South Western Railway introduces QR code-based ticketing system

Mysuru: The South Western Railway (Mysuru division) has introduced a QR code-based ticketing system, to purchase general and platform tickets in order the ease the process for passengers. The travellers can make payments using their mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts with this system, thereby eliminating the need for exact change for buying the tickets.
According to a press release from Girish Kalagond, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, this facility is available at 94 unreserved ticketing system (UTS) counters across 81 stations, offering a seamless and convenient experience, under Mysuru division of SWR.
By using the QR code system, passengers can make payments digitally. Besides, 25 automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) have been installed at 12 locations, enabling the passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets with ease.
The QR code facility is also being piloted for passenger reservation system (PRS) ticket booking at four stations. This allows the passengers to make payments through UPI apps and receive tickets after payment confirmation, streamlining the process.
This is an initiative by the Union Ministry of Railways to augment passenger facilities and promote digital transactions. The QR code facility is now available at all divisional shops, food plazas, pay and use toilets and parking lots.
Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal said, the division's commitment in harnessing technology, to elevate passenger experience, with the QR code facility is a significant milestone.
Published 27 August 2024, 17:28 IST