South Western Railway introduces QR code-based ticketing system

Mysuru: The South Western Railway (Mysuru division) has introduced a QR code-based ticketing system, to purchase general and platform tickets in order the ease the process for passengers. The travellers can make payments using their mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts with this system, thereby eliminating the need for exact change for buying the tickets.

According to a press release from Girish Kalagond, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, this facility is available at 94 unreserved ticketing system (UTS) counters across 81 stations, offering a seamless and convenient experience, under Mysuru division of SWR.

By using the QR code system, passengers can make payments digitally. Besides, 25 automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) have been installed at 12 locations, enabling the passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets with ease.