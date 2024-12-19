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Homeindiakarnataka

South Western Railway records highest ever May freight loading

During the month, an average of 2,275 wagons per day were loaded as against 2,193 wagons per day in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a growth of 3.7%.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 18:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSouth Western Railway

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