South Western Railway records highest ever May freight loading

<p>Recording an originating freight loading of 4.40 million tonnes (MT) in May 2026, compared to 4.22 MT in May 2025 (4.3% growth), the South Western Railway (SWR) registered its highest ever freight loading for the month of May.</p>.<p>During the month, an average of 2,275 wagons per day were loaded as against 2,193 wagons per day in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a growth of 3.7%.</p>.<p>Commodity-wise, the SWR handled 1.766 MT of iron ore, 0.921 MT of steel, 0.108 MT of RMSP, 0.93 MT coal, and 0.022 MT food grains. Container traffic also showed a growth of 16.9% growth, reaching 0.09 MT.</p>.<p>With its gross earnings amounting to Rs 770.71 crore, the SWR’s passenger earnings reached Rs 302.34 crore, <br>with the SWR carrying 16.36 million passengers.</p>.<p>Freight earnings during the month stood at Rs 425.67 crore, while other coaching earnings were Rs 26.10 crore. Parcel revenue amounted to Rs 13.82 crore, and sundry earnings were Rs 16.60 crore. Ticket checking earnings were recorded at Rs 5.53 crore, and commercial sundry revenue stood at Rs 5.70 crore.</p>.<p>For the financial year up to May 2026, cumulative earnings were Rs 609.68 crore passenger revenue, and Rs 782.92 crore freight revenue. The total gross revenue for the period aggregated to <br />Rs 1,481.46 crore, said a press release issued by the SWR.</p>