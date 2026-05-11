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South Western Railway slow on train regularisation despite Railway Board nod

But 7 more pairs of trains are yet to be regularised, including 2 connecting destinations outside Karnataka and one linking Goa with coastal Karnataka.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 22:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSouth Western Railway

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