<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway has finally regularised 12 pairs of special trains in its jurisdiction, more than 2 months after the Railway Board directed it to do so. </p>.<p>But 7 more pairs of trains are yet to be regularised, including 2 connecting destinations outside Karnataka and one linking Goa with coastal Karnataka. </p>.<p>In a March 5 circular, the Board directed that 19 pairs of special trains operated by SWR be regularised “from an early convenient date”, listing the matter as “most urgent”. Of the 19 pairs of trains, 9 were to run using idle rakes of other trains. </p>.<p>Special trains are meant to clear extra rush. They attract higher fares (20-30% more), operate on old, poorly maintained coaches and run many hours late as regular trains are prioritised. Many long-distance specials often run 11-12 hours late. The Board approved regularisation after consistent demand and good occupancy. </p>.<p>But SWR took a long time. It initially regularised only one train (Yeshwantpur-Hosur-Yeshwantpur MEMU), starting Mar 16, while others ran as specials. While SWR is now regularising 11 more pairs of trains, 7 more remain untouched. </p>.<p>SWR’s chief public relations officer Manjunath Kanamadi told <span class="italic">DH</span> that regularisation was a “work in progress” & assured remaining trains would be attended to “within a month”. </p>.<p>K N Krishna Prasad of Karnataka Railway Vedike said SWR should have regularised all 19 trains soon after Board’s directive.</p>.<p>“In last 2 months, passengers have been charged extra as these services ran as specials. That’s not fair,” he said. </p>