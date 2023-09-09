Sowjanya case: Karnataka High court declines to entertain PIL seeking fresh investigation

The bench orally observed that the complainant can also file an appeal. “Appeals can even be filed on the grounds of a faulty investigation. The case may be serious but we are not going to accept such submissions. This is nothing but misuse of PIL. The trial court has recorded acquittal. There are legal remedies available under the CrPC. I have not come across any judgement where PIL is entertained by the high court sitting as a criminal appellate court,” the Chief Justice said.