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Sowjanya rape-murder in Dharmasthala: SC seeks stand of Karnataka govt on plea for de novo investigation

The court pulled up the state government over its failure to file the details of the steps despite having taken time earlier to do the same.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtrapeKarnataka High CourtDharmasthala

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