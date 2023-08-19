SP raids Hassan sub jail, finds mobile phones, drugs

Hassan district SP Hariram Shankar along with a team of officers, 60 police men and personnel of Karnataka State Reserve Police(KSRP) raided Hassan sub jail on the midnight of August 19 around 1 am.
They have recovered 18 mobile phones including seven smart phones, 20 gram of ganja and cigarette packets from 18 inmates.
Cases in this regard are registered in Hassan Town Police station.
The raid was taken forward by Hassan ASP K S Thammaiah, Hassan Sub division DySP P K Muralidhar, Hassan City Police Station Inspector Revanna, Hassan City Police station Sub Inspector M N Kumar, Hassan Women Police Station Inspector Pramod, Badaavane station Police Inspector, Swaminath, Arkalgud Police Station, Police Sub inspector Kalegowda, Holenarsipura rural police station Sub Inspector Vinay Kumar, Pension Mohalla Police station Sub Inspector, Dinesh Kumar, Shanthigrama Police Station Sub Inspector Madhu.