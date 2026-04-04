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‘Protect autonomy’: Speaker UT Khader bars Secretariat staff from census

Citing precedent, the Secretary pointed out that no other state deploys legislative staff to perform executive functions.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 23:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsSpeakerUT Khaderlegislative assembly

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