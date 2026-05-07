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Speaker U T Khader administers oath to BJP's Sringeri MLA D N Jeevaraj

Khader, after the oath ceremony, told reporters that the governor had given no 'direction' but informed him about the BJP’s appeal made to him.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:19 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:19 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPU T KhaderSringeriKarnataka bypollsD N Jeevaraj

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