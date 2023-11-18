Speaker's post is beyond caste, religion: U T Khader

Mangaluru: "I am a Speaker for all. This post cannot be seen from the perspective of political, caste, and religious backgrounds. It is a constitutional position. All respect should be directed not to me but to the post of Speaker," said Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.
He was responding to Housing and Minorities Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's recent statement during election campaigning in Telangana, where he claimed that leaders of the saffron party bowed down before a Muslim Speaker in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, thanks to the opportunity given by the Congress.
"Those who occupy the chair of the Assembly Speaker should protect its honour. I don't want to react to Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement. I was not made Speaker based on caste; the position was accorded according to my merit. I will carry out this responsibility by respecting all. I wish to see the post of the Assembly Speaker beyond the political party,” he clarified.
Kateel demands Zameer’s resignation
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the resignation of Zameer Ahmed Khan for his recent controversial statement on the post of Speaker. Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, Kateel said, “Zameer Khan has disrespected the post of Speaker. The Speaker’s post is beyond any caste or religion.”
"Zameer Khan’s statement shows his mentality. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should seek the resignation of Zameer Ahmed Khan," Kateel added.