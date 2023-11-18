Speaker's post is beyond caste, religion: U T Khader

"Those who occupy the chair of the Assembly Speaker should protect its honour. I don't want to react to Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement. I was not made Speaker based on caste; the position was accorded according to my merit. I will carry out this responsibility by respecting all. I wish to see the post of the Assembly Speaker beyond the political party,” he clarified.

Kateel demands Zameer’s resignation

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the resignation of Zameer Ahmed Khan for his recent controversial statement on the post of Speaker. Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, Kateel said, “Zameer Khan has disrespected the post of Speaker. The Speaker’s post is beyond any caste or religion.”

"Zameer Khan’s statement shows his mentality. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should seek the resignation of Zameer Ahmed Khan," Kateel added.