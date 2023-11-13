Special Court dismisses private complaint against H D Kumaraswamy

The Special Court judge Preeth J, therefore, held in her recent judgement that "From the very complaint averments, it goes to show that the accused has not given any false statement in his affidavit. According to the complainant itself, the accused has not disclosed their particulars. Giving false statements and not disclosing the information stand on different footings. As such, no offence under Section 181 of IPC is said to have been committed by the accused."

The court also noted that to proceed with the case under Section 181, the complaint in writing should be given by a public servant concerned or a public servant to whom he is administratively subordinate.