Special court to probe Kumbaragadige minor girl murder case, says Home Minister

Madikeri: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that a special court will be set up to investigate into the case of the beheading of the 16-year-old girl in Kumbaragadige village in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka.
The minister visited the house of the murdered girl on Thursday and consoled her parents. Later, speaking to the mediapersons, he said the special court was necessary due to the brutality of the incident. A special public prosecutor will also be appointed for the special court, he said.
Responding to a query on the increasing number of murders of young women in the state, Dr G Parameshwara said that people are taking law into their own hands. Such murders seem to be carried out in a fit of rage rather than being pre-panned. However, the truth will be revealed only after the completion of the investigation, he said.
To another query on BJP leader Jagadish Shettar's remark on the collapsed law and order situation in the state, the Home Minister stated that he does not need a certification from Shettar. He will provide the statistics on the incidents of crime in the state which have taken place during the Chief Ministerial term of Shettar.
The Home Minister meanwhile said that the family of the deceased girl will be compensated once the model code of conduct is relaxed.
Home Minister gets furious
Dr G Parameshwara refused to comment on the murders in Hubballi and on the SIT investigation in the obscene video case. A furious Home Minister lambasted the reporters for asking questions other than the murder incident of Kumbaragadige, Kodagu.
When the reporters maintained their stand and continued asking questions, the HM left the venue telling reporters that they cannot force him to answer their questions and he will not oblige.