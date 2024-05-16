Special court to probe Kumbaragadige minor girl murder case, says Home Minister

Madikeri: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that a special court will be set up to investigate into the case of the beheading of the 16-year-old girl in Kumbaragadige village in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka.

The minister visited the house of the murdered girl on Thursday and consoled her parents. Later, speaking to the mediapersons, he said the special court was necessary due to the brutality of the incident. A special public prosecutor will also be appointed for the special court, he said.

Responding to a query on the increasing number of murders of young women in the state, Dr G Parameshwara said that people are taking law into their own hands. Such murders seem to be carried out in a fit of rage rather than being pre-panned. However, the truth will be revealed only after the completion of the investigation, he said.