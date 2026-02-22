Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Spending without impact could widen inequalities

Without decentralisation and accountability, more funding may fail to improve development outcomes
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 20:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 20:22 IST
Karnataka NewsSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us