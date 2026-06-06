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Homeindiakarnataka

SpiceJet to suspend air service from Karnataka's Shivamogga from June 9

SpiceJet started providing flight services between Shivamogga, Chennai and Hyderabad from October 10, 2024 under the UDAN scheme.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsKarnatakashivamoggaIndiGo AirlinesSpicejet

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