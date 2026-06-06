SpiceJet to suspend air service from Karnataka's Shivamogga from June 9

<p>Shivamogga: After IndiGo Airlines, now <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=spicejet">SpiceJet </a>is also planning to suspend flight services from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shivamogga">Shivamogga</a>. SpiceJet's flight service, which used to operate daily between Chennai and Hyderabad from Shivamogga, will be temporarily suspended from June 9. The company has already suspended its ticket booking process on that route.</p><p>SpiceJet started providing flight services between Shivamogga, Chennai and Hyderabad from October 10, 2024 under the UDAN scheme.</p><p>This flight, which used to depart from Hyderabad at 10:40 am daily, used to arrive in Shivamogga at 11:40 am. It used to depart from here at 12:10 pm and reach Chennai at 1:30 pm. It departs from Chennai at 2:45 pm, arrives in Shivamogga at 4:05 pm and returns to Hyderabad from here at 4.30 pm.</p>.IndiGo suspends Shivamogga-Bengaluru flights from May 1 amid pilot shortage .<p>An airport official told DH that the service has been temporarily suspended till September due to the increase in fuel prices, difficulty in complying with DGCA guidelines and the demand for flights to start from Jewar International Airport in Noida.</p><p>IndiGo, which was flying between Bengaluru and Shivamogga, had suspended its service from May 1. SpiceJet has also decided to stop flying after that. Now, only Star Airlines will operate daily flights from Shivamogga airport between Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad.</p>