Spin wizard Murali’s ‘Ceylon Beverage’ to set up plant in Dharwad

The company had sought 26 acres of land for the purpose and had proposed to invest Rs 440 crore and generate jobs to 500 people.

The Major & Medium Industries Department at the Land Audit Committee meeting had examined the proposal and the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee after studying the recommendations of the LAC, had approved the proposal.

After retiring from international cricket, spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan is engaged in the manufacturing industry and the M/S Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd is manufacturing eight different sizes of slim, sleek and standard cans with a range of customer labels. Based on the huge demand for these cans from regional countries like India, the company has decided to establish their unit.