Spin wizard Murali’s ‘Ceylon Beverage’ to set up plant in Dharwad

In a big boost to the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) cluster in Dharwad set up by the previous BJP government, the largest Sri Lankan beverages company has shown interest to set up its full-fledged plant in Mummigatti off Dharwad.
M/S Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd of Sri Lanka, promoted by former spin magician Muttiah Muralitharan, had sent a proposal to the Government of Karnataka seeking clearance for setting up an ‘aluminium cans and beverages filling plant’ at FMCG cluster on the outskirts of Dharwad.
The company had sought 26 acres of land for the purpose and had proposed to invest Rs 440 crore and generate jobs to 500 people.
The Major & Medium Industries Department at the Land Audit Committee meeting had examined the proposal and the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee after studying the recommendations of the LAC, had approved the proposal.
After retiring from international cricket, spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan is engaged in the manufacturing industry and the M/S Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd is manufacturing eight different sizes of slim, sleek and standard cans with a range of customer labels. Based on the huge demand for these cans from regional countries like India, the company has decided to establish their unit.
The KIADB, based on the approval from the government, has allotted 16.70 acres of land at plot no 157, 2.64 acres on plot no 156 and 6.15 acres on plot no 158. Clearance has also been accorded for providing 3,000 kVA power by Hescom and 20 lakh litres of water per day (LPD).
Muralitharan, who had visited the industrial area twice earlier, is expected to visit again to initiate the process of construction of the plant.
KIADB development officer B T Patil said the company wants to expand the unit in three phases. Initially, it will provide employment to 200 youths.
As Dharwad district is strategically located and well-connected to major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai by road, rail and air, the government has been attracting industries to set up plants at Dharwad FMCG cluster. The government has reserved 200 acres of land in Mummigatti for the cluster.