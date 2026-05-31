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Homeindiakarnataka

Split leaves state universities in Karnataka cash-strapped; quality of higher education takes a hits

Previous BJP government launched the ‘One District, One University’ initiative to decentralise administration and reduce workload on massive affiliating universities.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakavarsitiesMangalore UniversityKuvempu UniversityKarnatak Universitystudent enrolment

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