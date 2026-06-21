Sporting hopes dashed as mini-stadium built under Smart City project falls into disrepair in Karnataka's Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: The mini-stadium developed at a cost of several crores of rupees under the Smart City project on the Junior College ground in the City has turned into a mess without facilities for organising any sporting events.</p>.<p>Cement and stone heaps are scattered all over the premises, leaving the entire stadium in a dilapidated condition. About Rs five crore was spent to develop courts for kabaddi, kho-kho, ball badminton, and volleyball. Today, there are hardly any signs of these facilities. The poles of the badminton court have disappeared, and even the kabaddi court is no longer identifiable.</p>.<p>On May 19, the state government's third-year achievement convention was held at the college grounds, attended by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and several other leaders. An exhibition was organised within the mini-stadium for the event. After the convention, the stadium deteriorated further. Some materials brought for the exhibition remained at the site even after a month and no cleaning work has been taken up.</p>.<p>After completion of the project, the stadium was handed over to the Junior College management. Cement, stones, and other materials brought for the convention preparations were left in the ground, obstructing athletes' training activities.</p>.<p><strong>No electricity</strong></p>.<p>Athletes said that the stadium has been facing frequent theft of electrical cables. Thieves have been cutting and stealing the cables midway. Only the high-mast lights are functioning, while the power supply to other lights has been disconnected. Electricity was restored for a day or two before the convention, but the situation returned to normal afterwards, they alleged. </p>.<p>No staff have been deployed at the stadium, and the gates remain unlocked. As a result, it has become a den for troublemakers. Liquor bottles can be seen scattered around the premises. Illegal activities increase after evening hours. The drainage construction work near the stadium also remains incomplete.</p>.<p>Athletes said the taps of the purified drinking water unit have been vandalised. Although water supply is available, it cannot be used. Athletes have long demanded erecting fencing around the stadium to prevent unauthorised entry. Despite submitting a memorandum to MLA and concerned officials, there has been no positive response from them, they alleged.</p>.<p><strong>No maintenance</strong></p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who hails from the district, also holds sports portfolio. Athletes have urged him to take measures that support the development of sports infrastructure.</p>.<p>"All Smart City project works are deteriorating. The quality of construction has been poor, and facilities are getting damaged within a short period. Elected representatives and officials remember the stadium only during sporting events. They are not spending even a single rupee on its maintenance," said athlete Naveen.</p>.<p> "Three to four events are held here every year and each time the stadium gets damaged. Senior athletes and office-bearers of sports organisations spend between Rs 10000 and Rs 20000 from their own pockets to repair it. Officials do not even visit the placem" said Vijay Kumar Athlete.</p>.<p>"Outsiders should not be allowed inside the mini stadium. It should be reserved exclusively for athletes. People place stones on the kabaddi court and use it to play cricket. If this continues the court will become unusable. Strict action should be taken against miscreants," said Vishwanath Athlete</p>