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Homeindiakarnataka

Sporting hopes dashed as mini stadium falls into disrepair in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Cement and stone heaps are scattered all over the premises, leaving the entire stadium in a dilapidated condition.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Liquor bottles and plates strewn in the stadium.
Liquor bottles and plates strewn in the stadium.
Incompleted drainage work at the mini stadium. dh photos
Incompleted drainage work at the mini stadium. dh photos
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

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