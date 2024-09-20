Spurt in mushroom output on budding demand

Mushrooms were hard to come by until about five years back. After restaurants started working with the ingredients, demand picked up, explains Sanjana, a resident of Bengaluru. “We can slowly see customers for other exotic types of mushrooms as well. The pandemic saw a lot of people turn to cooking as a hobby. Many want to work with speciality ingredients like shiitake mushrooms and oyster mushrooms. This may have contributed to the boom,” she explains.