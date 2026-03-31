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Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Rathotsava held at Mandya's Melkote

Special pujas and rituals were held to the procession deities of Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy, Sridevi and Bhoodevi, along with saint Ramanujacharya.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMandyaMelkoteMelkote Cheluvanarayana Swamy

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