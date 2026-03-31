<p>Melkote, Mandya district: Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Maharatotsava, as part of annual Vairamudi Utsava, was held at the historical Melkote town, in Mandya district, on Tuesday.</p><p>Lakhs of devotees took part in the Vairamudi Utsava, to have a glimpse of the presiding deity adorned with a diamond-studded crown, on March 28.</p><p>Special pujas and rituals were held to the procession deities of Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy, Sridevi and Bhoodevi, along with saint Ramanujacharya.</p><p>DCC Bank president Sachin Chaluvarayaswamy and MLA Darshan Puttannaiah offered puja and launched the car festival, by breaking a coconut.</p>.Married couple die by suicide in Mandya leaving 2-year-old daughter behind.<p>As the number of devotees gathered were beyond expectations, there was jostling and chaos, when the chariot was pulled, amidst chanting of hymns and rendering of devotional songs.</p><p><strong>Harijanotsava</strong></p><p>The procession of the deity in the golden palanquin (Bangarada Pallakki) 'Harijanotsava' during the Maharathotsava is the main attraction. It is special, as the rituals are conducted by the people belonging to the SC community. </p><p>They carried the procession idols on their shoulders with enthusiasm during the ritual. The members of Kalikamba Trust of Ashokapuram, in Mysuru, conducted the festival.</p>