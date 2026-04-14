<p>Nagamangala (Mandya dist): Srikshetra Adichunchanagiri is gearing up to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be inaugurating Sri Guru Bairavaikya Mandira, at the mutt, in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.</p><p>The event gains significance, as Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt.</p><p>The Prime Minister will arrive in a helicopter from Bengaluru at 10 am on April 15 and land at the helipad at the Tapovana in Adichunchanagiri. He will visit Jwalapeetha, where Guru Gorakhnath was in penance. Later, he will offer prayers at Sri Kala Bhyrava temple and later inaugurate the Bairavaikya mandira and participate in the dais programme."</p>.PM Modi to attend Gita recital event at Udupi Krishna Mutt today.<p><strong>Mysuru Peta</strong></p><p>The PM will be felicitated with a ‘Mysuru Peta’ created with Mysuru and Benaras silk. There will be a replica of ‘Gandaberunda’ the royal insignia on the peta, along with a string of pearls and small pendants. This design of peta was worn by the then erstwhile King Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, said artist Nandan Singh, who has designed it.</p>