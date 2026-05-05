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Sringeri constituency recounting: Karnataka HC stays FIR against BJP MLA Jeevaraja

The BJP MLA challenged the May 3, 2026, FIR for postal ballot tampering allegedly happened after the counting process on May 13, 2023.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka High CourtPostal ballotSringeriChikkamagalurD N Jeevaraj

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