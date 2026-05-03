Sringeri election recounting: Congress MLA TD Rajegowda's vote tally reduced by 255, BJP start celebrations

<p>Chikkamagaluru: The recounting of postal ballots in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/amid-confusion-counting-of-postal-ballots-in-sringeri-assembly-constituency-remains-incomplete-3988837">Sringeri Assembly constituency </a>concluded in the early hours of Sunday, with officials submitting the results in a sealed cover to the Election Commission.</p><p>According to the 2023 election results, sitting Congress MLA TD Rajegowda had won by a margin of 201 votes. However, following the recount, 255 votes have been reduced for Rajegowda. Following which, BJP workers have started the celebrations.</p><p>Amid confusion and tensions throughout Saturday, the counting process was completed around 3 am. Officials stated that out of the votes previously counted as valid in 2023, 255 votes of Rajegowda were now rejected, while two votes of DN Jeevaraj were declared invalid. BJP workers claimed that Jeevaraj has secured victory by a margin of 52 votes.</p>.Sringeri assembly segment: HC directs recounting of 270 rejected postal ballots. <p>Providing details after the process, Election Officer Gaurav Shetty said that out of 1,822 postal ballots counted in 2023, Jeevaraj had secured 692 votes and Rajegowda 569 votes. After the latest verification and recount, Jeevaraj’s tally stands at 690 votes, while Rajegowda has dropped sharply to 314, reflecting a reduction of 255 votes.</p><p>“The verification and recount were conducted as per court directions. The ballot papers have been resealed and placed in the strong room. A report on the discrepancies observed after counting has been submitted to the Election Commission,” the officer said.</p><p>Speaking to the media, Jeevaraj said he had expected the authorities to officially declare the result and issue a certificate after the recount. “My vote count has increased while Rajegowda’s has decreased. However, no certificate has been issued yet. I will wait to see what action officials take,” he said.</p><p>Reacting to the developments, Rajegowda alleged irregularities, claiming that additional markings were found on ballot papers cast in his favour. “Lines have been drawn against other candidates’ names as well. I do not know how this happened. These ballots were considered valid in the presence of agents from all parties during the 2023 counting. Now declaring them invalid has reduced my vote count,” he said.</p>.Supreme Court upholds election of Congress MLA Nanjegowda from Malur constituency in Karnataka. <p>Sudheer Kumar Murolli, who served as Rajegowda’s counting agent, also raised concerns. “During the 2023 counting, postal ballots were verified in the presence of agents from all parties. Now, only the bundles of ballots cast for Rajegowda have been declared invalid. These were all valid votes earlier. Now, additional markings are seen on them. This must be probed,” he said.</p><p>Murolli later lodged a complaint at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> Town police station, alleging that 255 ballot papers cast in favour of Rajegowda had been tampered with. He has urged a case to be registered and an investigation to be conducted against previous Election Officer Vedamurthy, candidate DN Jeevaraj, and former Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh. </p>