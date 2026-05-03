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Sringeri election recounting: Congress MLA TD Rajegowda's vote tally reduced by 255, BJP start celebrations

Providing details after the process, Election Officer Gaurav Shetty said that out of 1,822 postal ballots counted in 2023, Jeevaraj had secured 692 votes and Rajegowda 569 votes.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 05:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaElectionChikkamagalurucounting

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