<p>Bengaluru: Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday administered the oath to BJP’s D N Jeevaraj, who was declared MLA from Sringeri constituency after recounting of postal ballots, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, following a “nudge” from Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.</p>.<p>The recounting had taken place on May 3, 2026, following the High Court directions in an election petition filed by Jeevaraj.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka had claimed that the party approached the governor after Jeevaraj was not administered the oath by the Speaker even after the Election Commission issued him certificate and the state government issued gazette notification. </p>.Minister Zameer credited for Davangere South bypoll win .<p>Khader, after the oath ceremony, told reporters that the governor had given no “direction” but informed him about the BJP’s appeal made to him. “There has been no delay on my part. We got the Election Commission order (declaring Jeevaraj as the winner) on Monday. On Tuesday, I was in Mangaluru and my office got a request from the MLA at 11.30 am. As I was busy with prior engagements, I came to Bengaluru only today (Wednesday).”</p>.<p>“BJP met the governor in a hurry and I don’t know the reason for it. However, to end all speculation, and avoid unnecessary discussion about the (Speaker’s) chair, I made time to administer the oath. I will do my constitutional duty,” Khader added.</p>.<p>“In a democracy, there should be mutual trust among the Speaker, ruling party and the opposition party. Since it was a special (recounting) case, I needed to examine it legally too and I have done it. The governor did not exert any pressure on me,” clarified Khader, admitting he had replied to the governor’s letter.</p>