<p>Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): The Sringeri Sharada Peetham has announced a nationwide ‘Srimad Ramayana Examination–2026’ for school students, offering cash prizes of up to Rs 50,000, the math said on Monday.</p>.<p>Organised under its educational initiative ‘Bala Bharati’, the examination aims to encourage students to engage with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramayana">Ramayana</a> during the summer vacation while promoting awareness of Sanatana Dharma, it said in a statement.</p>.<p>According to the statement, the competition will be conducted in two levels based on school classes.</p>.<p>Level 1 is open to students of classes 4 to 6, while level 2 is for students of classes 7 to 10.</p>.Karnataka: A wild goose chase for forest dept to end trekkers’ ‘jungle raj’.<p>Winners will receive cash awards, with the first prize carrying Rs 50,000, followed by Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 for the second and third positions, respectively.</p>.<p>A special prize of Rs 10,000 will also be awarded.</p>.<p>Top-performing students will also be offered a sponsored visit to Sringeri.</p>.<p>Certificates, medals, books, and puzzles will be distributed among winners, it said.</p>.<p>The first round of the examination is scheduled to be held on May 9 at 10 am. Subsequent rounds, including quarter-finals, semi-finals for Level 2, and finals for both levels, will be held on May 23 and 24.</p>.<p>Registrations are currently open online through the Bala Bharati website, with students given the option to select examination centres convenient to them.</p>