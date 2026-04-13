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Sringeri Sharada Peetham announces nationwide Ramayana exam for school students; Rs 50,000 top prize set

Winners will receive cash awards, with the first prize carrying Rs 50,000, followed by Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 for the second and third positions, respectively.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:59 IST
Karnataka NewsRamayana

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