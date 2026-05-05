Sringeri recounting: BJP accuses Speaker of 'delay,' asks Guv to administer oath

<p>Bengaluru: Accusing Speaker UT Khader of causing a delay, a delegation of the BJP on Tuesday urged Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to administer the MLA oath to BJP’s DN Jeevaraj himself, even as the Speaker maintained there had been no delay.</p><p>The development came two days after the election recounting was conducted in Sringeri, where Jeevaraj — the defeated candidate in the 2023 Assembly polls — was declared as the winner by 52 votes. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and accused it of “vote dacoity".</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Umesh Meti starts political journey on a triumphant note.<p>Congress candidate TD Rajegowda has lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said, “After recounting, Jeevaraj has been declared the winner and a certificate has been issued by the Election Commission. The state government has also issued the necessary gazette notification. We have submitted a letter to the Speaker. I called him yesterday but he wasn’t available. Today, he is lecturing me about the law…The Speaker alone is not allowing the oath and has started a new precedent.”</p><p>The LoP noted that the Governor has the power to nominate someone else if the Speaker is unavailable.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Khader clarified that there had been no delay, and said it wasn’t right for BJP to accuse him of delaying when the party submitted a request letter on Tuesday itself.</p><p>“There hasn’t been any delay. We got the information yesterday morning, I was in the office till yesterday afternoon but no one met me. Today I have come to my constituency (Mangalore) and they have submitted a letter to my office. After checking my schedule, I will do it.”</p><p>Pointing out that Congress’ Samarth Shamanur and Umesh Meti had emerged victorious in the bye-elections to the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies respectively, the Speaker said he was exploring options of administering the oath to all three at the same time, if all agree.</p><p>“I have spoken to both Ashoka and Jeevaraj. They can ask me but cannot issue directions to me as to when I have to administer the oath. It’s wrong to complain to the Governor. This is not a good practice in the parliamentary democracy system.”</p><p>It is learnt that Samarth and Umesh are yet to submit their request letters to the Speaker. If there is a consensus among the three (Samarth, Umesh and Jeevaraj), the oath may be issued on the same day. </p><p>DH has learnt that all the three are considered MLAs from the day the result is declared, and can claim their salaries also from the same day. The administering of oath is a prerequisite to enter the Assembly as MLAs.</p>