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Sringeri recounting: BJP accuses Speaker of 'delay,' asks Guv to administer oath

Wrong to request and then complain of delay on the same day: Khader
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:58 IST
KarnatakaBypollsUT Khader

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