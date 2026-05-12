Sringeri recounting row | BJP's D N Jeevaraj says he will 'wait and watch' amid Supreme Court's interim order

<p>New Delhi: Former Sringeri MLA and BJP leader D N Jeevaraj on Tuesday said he would adopt a “wait and watch” approach following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/supreme-court-restores-congress-t-d-raje-gowdas-status-as-sringeri-mla-3998696">Supreme Court’s interim order</a> in the Sringeri Assembly constituency election dispute.</p><p>“The Supreme Court has passed an interim order, posting the next hearing for May 21. It has issued notice to the Election Commission of India. I will watch, wait and see. Let me see what happens next,” Jeevaraj told reporters here.</p><p>He added that he did not wish to comment further on the matter as the apex court would hear arguments from all sides, including the Election Commission, before delivering its judgment.</p>.SC agrees to examine Cong leader Raje Gowda’s plea against unseating as Sringeri MLA.<p>The dispute arose from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in which Congress candidate T D Rajegowda defeated BJP’s D N Jeevaraj by a narrow margin of 201 votes.</p><p> Jeevaraj challenged the result through an election petition in the Karnataka High Court, primarily seeking re-verification and recount of postal ballots. </p><p>In April 2026, the High Court ordered the re-verification of 279 originally rejected postal ballots. However, during the recount exercise conducted on May 2, 2026, the Returning Officer also re-examined previously validated postal ballots. This resulted in 255 votes in favour of Rajegowda being declared invalid, flipping the outcome in favour of Jeevaraj by a margin of 52 votes. Jeevaraj was subsequently sworn in as MLA. </p><p>The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the effect of the recount, restoring the status quo ante (the state of affairs before the recount) and reinstating Rajegowda as MLA. </p><p>The bench observed that the Returning Officer’s exercise of re-verifying already validated postal ballots was prima facie invalid. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 21.</p>