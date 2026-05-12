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Sringeri recounting row | BJP's D N Jeevaraj says he will 'wait and watch' amid Supreme Court's interim order

The dispute arose from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in which Congress candidate T D Rajegowda defeated BJP’s D N Jeevaraj by a narrow margin of 201 votes.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:07 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka Assembly Election 2023SringeriT D RajegowdaD N Jeevaraj

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