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Homeindiakarnataka

Sringeri recounting row | Congress leader TD Rajegowda to remain MLA till July 23, says Supreme Court

It also ordered that the copies of the original record made available to the court, should also be furnished to the counsel for the parties.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:57 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtSringeri

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