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Sringeri recounting row | Congress workers celebrate Supreme Court interim order on reinstating Rajegowda as MLA

D N Jeevaraj stated that the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing to May 21 while issuing the interim order.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtSringeriKarnataka bypolls

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