<p>Chikkamagaluru: Congress workers in the Sringeri constituency celebrated after the Supreme Court issued an interim order restoring Congress leader T D Rajegowda as MLA. </p><p>Celebrations were held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sringeri">Sringeri</a>, Narasimharajapura and Koppa, where Congress leaders and workers burst crackers and distributed sweets.</p>.Sringeri recounting row: Rajegowda petitions poll panel.<p>In Narasimharajapura, party workers also offered prayers at the Pete Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Jwalamalini Devi shrine at Bastimut, Jamia Masjid and the Roman Catholic Church, seeking victory for truth and action against those responsible for alleged wrongdoing.</p><p>Meanwhile, D N Jeevaraj stated that the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing to May 21 while issuing the interim order.</p><p>“This is not a final verdict. Notice has also been issued to the Election Commission. The hearing will continue, and I will wait until May 21,” he said.</p>