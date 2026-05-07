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Sringeri recounting row | Krishna Byre Gowda alleges tampering of postal ballot, vote theft

Addressing media persons in Hassan on Wednesday, he said, 'Last time, after the counting of votes, some postal ballots were tampered.'
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKrishna Byre GowdaPostal ballotSringeri

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