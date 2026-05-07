<p>Hassan: Revenue and Hassan District incharge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda alleged that the postal ballots were tampered with and votes stolen during the recounting of votes in the Sringeri Assembly Constituency.</p><p>The Minister was in Hassan to participate in the felicitation ceremony to the SSLC toppers of the district, organised by the district administration.</p><p>Addressing media persons in Hassan on Wednesday, he said, "Last time, after the counting of votes, some postal ballots were tampered with. All the party agents agreed and signed the postal ballots. But, this time, they used different ink at the bottom of the ballot papers that were voted for Congress' Rajegowda and also put tick marks to the other candidates, and rejected those votes".</p>.Sringeri recounting row: Siddaramaiah cries foul, alleges 'vote dacoity' by BJP.<p>"This is a total criminal conspiracy and there is no doubt in it. A probe should be conducted if the truth has to come out. Let them send it to the Forensic Science Lab for testing. They have to check whether the ink on the top and the ink of the tick mark are the same. The election was stolen and is against the wishes of democracy", the Minister said. </p><p>"Some officials put the ballot papers of Rajegowda in one bundle, and then marked a tick for other candidates to make it invalid. That bundle was opened when the counting was taken up. There was tampering. Vote theft has taken place. Police should investigate this and find out the truth.There has been systematic election theft," Krishna Byre Gowda complained.</p><p>The BJP has come to power in West Bengal by misusing the CBI, ED, IT, Election Commission and SIR. The BJP might have come to power harassing Mamatha Banerjee and other ways. It did not come to power through an honest way, he alleged. </p><p>"However, we must respect the verdict given by the people. We will accept it," he said.</p>