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Sringeri recounting row: Rajegowda petitions poll panel

Rajegowda has sought review of all CCTV footages of the first counting date (May 13, 2023) in his presence to bring out the “truth.”
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 22:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSringeri

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