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Sringeri recounting row: Siddaramaiah cries foul, alleges 'vote dacoity' by BJP

The chief minister felt that the election declaration should've been left to the court. 'Instead of that, the returning officer has only declared the result without the observer’s permission', he said.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:05 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahSringerivote counting

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