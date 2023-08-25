SSI dept plans survey on encroachment of its layouts

Small Scale Industries Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Thursday said his department was mulling to launch a survey to assess the total extent of encroachments that have taken place in layouts formed for industrial units by the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporations (KSSIDC).
Darshanapur told reporters here that the department was aware of the encroachments over the years such as a prime land of nearly four acres being gobbled up at Channasandra in Bengaluru.
“This incident has opened our eyes and we have decided to launch a detailed survey of our land and its encroachments, if any. We suspect that most of the valuable land encroached is in and around Bengaluru,” he said.
He said the department was planning to launch a survey separately to assess the failure of KSSIDC in forming industrial layouts as well as underutilisation of plots at various layouts in the state.
“Only 54 per cenof the allottees have constructed buildings, out of the total 10,600 industrial plots developed by KSSIDC till date. Nearly 43% of the allotees were not given sale deeds yet as they have not completed the buildings,” the minister said.
Unity mall
Darshanapur said that the government had decided to scout for at least an eight -acre plot either in Bengaluru or Mysuru to build the unity mall at an estimated cost of Rs 193 crore, under a centrally sponsored scheme.
“We tried to locate one in Bengaluru, but could not due to paucity of land resources in the metropolitan area. We have identified two plots in Mysuru, one is owned by the tourism department and the other is with the department of personnel and administrative reforms. We will hold talks with the CM to finalise the plot for constructing the mall,” he said.