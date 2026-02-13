Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SSLC exam guidance workshop ‘Spoorthi Sinchana’ to be held by DH-PV in Malavalli tomorrow

MLA P M Narendra Swamy will inaugurate the workshop at 10 am on Saturday while Block Education Officer (BEO) V E Uma will preside over.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 00:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 00:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us