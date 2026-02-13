<p>Malavalli: ‘Spoorthi Sinchana,’ an exam guidance workshop and talent awards ceremony for SSLC students, will be held on February 14, Saturday, at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Malavalli town. The event is organised by Prajavani and Deccan Herald publications in collaboration with the Department of School Education.</p><p>MLA P M Narendra Swamy will inaugurate the workshop at 10 am on Saturday while Block Education Officer (BEO) V E Uma will preside over.</p> .<p>K Narasimha Murthy, Mysuru Bureau Chief of Prajavani, will deliver the introductory remarks, while K R Nandini, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, will deliver a motivational speech to inspire the students.</p><p>Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) G A Lokesh, Deputy Director of DIET K Yogesh, Tahsildar S V Lokesh, Executive Officer (EO) of Taluk Panchayat H G Srinivas, Deputy General Manager (Circulation) of Prajavani-Deccan Herald Jagannath Jois, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of PWD A M Somashekar, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Santosh Kumar, Chief Officer of Town Municipality M C Nagaratna, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) C E Nanjamani, and In-charge Assistant Director of Backward Classes Welfare Department Vinod will participate.</p>