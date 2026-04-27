<p>Shivamogga: Reacting to former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-vishwanath">H Vishwanath</a>'s remark that mass copy was the reason for high pass percentage in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> exams, district in-charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa</a> said it is an insult to students who worked hard to achieve good results. The person who can't accept children's achievement made such cheap remarks.</p><p>Addressing media people on Monday, he said Vishwanath is old and he is like a child now. That is why he makes a fuss. Let's forgive him by giving value to his age. Webcasting was not disconnected during the exams as former minister charged, he claimed.</p><p>Madhu Bangarappa claimed that he was the first person in the entire country to implement a webcasting system in an examination room. Is it possible to copy during the exam by putting a camera in the exam room? he questioned and said, "Webcasting in the exam room is a model system in Karnataka. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also adopted a system of webcasting and conducting the exam twice after getting a report from us."</p><p>He said, "Vishwanath has sought my education certificate. I will send the certificate to Vishwanath, who is neither accepted by BJP nor Congress."</p>.'Last rank for Kalaburagi': Karnataka BJP trolls Minister Priyank Kharge over SSLC results.<p>The minister noted that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the reduction of the pass mark from 35 to 33 in the SSLC exam.</p><p>This time, the pass mark was fixed at 33.</p><p>But the number of children who passed by getting 33 marks was only 0.14 percent. "In fact, we have implemented the pass mark as per the Central Government’s regulations. In Kerala, if you get 30 marks, you pass". Madhu Bangarappa questioned whether Basavaraj Bommai was aware of this.</p><p>Bommai had fielded his son for the assembly byelections in Shiggaon. But his son was defeated miserably. Bommai is now shamelessly insulting the achievements of the children. He said that the curse of the children will fall on him.</p><p>Replying to a query on Janjvara issue, the minister promised to take strict action against the officials who have hurt the sentiments of a community in the Janjvara issue (sacred thread). An investigation will be conducted to determine whether this was done intentionally or to bring a bad name to the government.</p>