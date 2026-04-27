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SSLC high passout | 'Insult to students who worked hard': Madhu Bangarappa on Vishwanath's remark

The minister noted that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the reduction of the pass mark from 35 to 33 in the SSLC exam.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsMadhu BangarappaSSLCH Vishwanath

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