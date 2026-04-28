<p>Shivamogga: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has dimissed the allegations of “mass copying” in SSLC examination. Reacting to former minister A H Vishwanath’s charges, he said the comment was an insult to students who worked hard to score higher marks.</p>.<p>Madhu also dismissed the charge that webcasting was interrupted during the exams.</p>.<p>“Vishwanath has become old; he is akin to a child now. Considering his age, let us forgive him. I was the first to introduce webcasting from exam rooms. How can anybody copy when a camera is installed in the examination hall?” he sought to know.</p>.Leadership change or Cabinet rejig: Karnataka Congress camps expect ‘good news’ .<p>Taking exception to former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s remarks on the government’s decision to reduce the passing mark from 35 to 33, Madhu sought to point out that only 0.14% of children had cleared the exam by securing 33 marks. “The revised passing mark is in keeping with the Centre’s regulations. In Kerala, students clear exams if they secure 30 marks,” he said.</p>