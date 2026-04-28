Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SSLC: Karnataka minister rejects ‘mass copy’ allegations

Madhu also dismissed the charge that webcasting was interrupted during the exams.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 21:41 IST
Karnataka NewsMadhu BangarappaSSLC

Follow us on :

Follow Us