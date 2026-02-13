<p>Bagalkot: Donors have come forward in big numbers to contribute for the department of school education and literacy’s initiative to reward district toppers in the SSLC exams. </p>.<p>The initiative has so far attracted Rs 1.08 crore and is expected to help the district climb up the ladder, from its current 16th position in SSLC results. The district achieved a pass percentage of 67.78 in the 2024-25 results and the aim is achieve better results in this year’s results. </p>.<p>Currently, the government gives an incentive of Rs 25,000 to every institution recording 100% pass, to be used for academic activities. </p>.<p>A cash prize of Rs 50,000 is given away to each of the top three performers at the district and taluk level.</p>.<p>The idea for a broader rewarding system germinated in the mind of Ajith Mannikeri, the deputy director of the education department. The officer put forth his plan at the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony organised by the department in Bagalkot on January.</p>.<p>He said schoolchildren’s parents, businessmen and organisations could donate money for cash prizes that can motivate the students to study hard and score well. This opened a floodgate of donations in the district. </p>.<p>“Donations are being taken in all government, aided and private schools of the district, to commemorate birthdays, in memory of deceased elders, etc. The response is good and we expect the collection to shore up further,” Mannikeri told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>The cash prizes will be given to top three students in each school and those scoring 100/100 in any subject, from the money collected. This will help the kids in their PU studies, the officer said. </p>