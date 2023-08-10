SSLC student collapses, dies in Gundlupet

The teenager reportedly suddenly collapsed during the morning walk. She was immediately shifted to the government hospital in the town, where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Philisha died of cardiac arrest, said doctors, who examined her.

Philisha was a resident of Bengaluru. Her father had left her at the CMS Anathalaya for studies around five to six years ago, according to Selvaraj of the orphanage.

The girl was healthy. Her death has come as a huge shock for us, he added.