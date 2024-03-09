SSLC students to 'turn their back' on cheating

Bengaluru: In an effort to curb malpractice, students taking the class 10 SSLC exams will be made to sit facing the wall. The exams are set to commence on March 25.
The Karnataka School Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued guidelines directing the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) across all districts to ensure that seating arrangements are made in such a way that students face the wall, as a precaution against cheating.
Board officials said that the arrangement was designed to prevent cheating and also minimise distractions. "This will help curb malpractices. In the past, there have been instances where students were passed chits through the main door, and even instances of parents, guardians or locals throwing chits into the examination hall," said a senior official.
Speaking to DH, KSEAB director Gopalakrishna HN elaborated on the benefits of the measure beyond curbing malpractice. "Typically, when a monitoring squad enters the exam hall, students get distracted and some even get intimidated. To regain focus, they need at least 10-15 minutes. When they sit facing the wall, they remain unaware of the movements inside the hall or along the corridors," he explained.
The KSEAB has instructed officials to ensure that no student writes the exam sitting on the floor. Under no circumstances should students be seated on the floor or in open areas, stated the guideline.
For sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres, the board has mandated that the head teacher from the same school should not be deputed as the exam custodian. Instead, those from other schools should be appointed. It has also restricted print and electronic media from entering the centres during the exams.
To prevent malpractice, the board has banned smart and digital watches inside the exam hall. The candidates can wear analog/mechanical watches. The staff deputed on exam duty are not allowed to use mobile phones inside exam centres.
Students arriving more than 30 minutes late (after 10.45 am) will not be allowed to take the exam.
(Published 08 March 2024, 20:41 IST)