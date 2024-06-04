ST corporation 'scam': BJP team to meet Governor on June 6

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday announced that the party would lead a delegation to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on June 6 seeking the dismissal of the state government, if ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra, who is facing charges over illegal money transfer from Valmiki corporation, is not shown the door.
BJP general secretary P Rajeev told reporters that the delegation will be led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. "CM is also involved in this as no minister or department could transfer such large sums without bringing it to the notice of finance department. So, the government is dilly-dallying over sacking the minister,” he said.
Vijayendra told reporters, "This government shamelessly diverted funds meant for ST welfare for election purposes," he said.
Ashoka alleged that the nature of the scam and letter written by principal secretary Manjunath Prasad is enough to assume that the funds meant for the ST welfare are diverted for elections. “The minister may have benefitted just 10% of the total amount, but the remaining 90% of the funds are looted by ministers, CM and the party high command," he charged.
Published 03 June 2024, 23:16 IST