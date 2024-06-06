ST corporation 'scam': BJP to hold Raj Bhavan Chalo today

In an effort to mount pressure on ruling Congress, BJP legislators and leaders, under the leadership of party state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, will hold a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" on Thursday, seeking the dismissal of ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra.
Nagendra is facing charges of illegal transfer of money from the Maharishi Valmiki ST Development Corporation to several individual accounts
The saffron party last week had set June 6 deadline to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to remove Nagendra from his Cabinet.
BJP general secretary P Rajeev told reporters that the party leaders will assemble at Ashoka’s chamber and discuss the modalities of launching a statewide protest against the ruling Congress, which he said was involved in knee-deep corruption.
Published 06 June 2024, 00:36 IST