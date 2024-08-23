Stage set for grand Dasara festivities as jumbos arrive at Mysuru Palace

Mysuru: The stage is set for grand Dasara celebrations this year with the Heritage city Mysuru welcoming the first set of nine Dasara elephants to Mysuru Palace premises on Friday morning.

Amid the tunes of Mangalavadya, in the absence of chairperson of Dasara Executive Committee H C Mahadevappa, Vice Chairman of the committee and KPCC working President MLA Tanveer Sait offered prayers to the Pachyderms at 10:11 am. The puja was performed in the auspicious Tula lagna at the Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace.

MLA Harish Gowda and BJP MLA T S Srivatsa, Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, APCCF Kumar Pushkar, Chief Conservator of Forest (Mysuru circle) Malathi Priya, DCF (wild life) Mysuru division I B Prabhu Gowda joined him.