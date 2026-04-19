Stage set for May potboiler as Congress camps sharpen knives

<p>The May 4 byelection results could escalate the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, as the government completes three years on May 20 and both camps seek clarity on the leadership issue.</p>.<p>Even as senior legislators and ministerial aspirants travelled to Delhi earlier this week to lobby for a Cabinet reshuffle, all eyes are on Shivakumar, who is expected to make a final push for the chief minister’s post.</p>.<p>Any further delay leaves him with little time to make an impact, his supporters fear, and risks erosion of his support base.</p>.<p>A later transition would also mean he inherits anti-incumbency and shoulders the burden of the 2028 elections, at a time when the party’s prospects already appear uncertain.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: A litmus test for Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar & Vijayendra.<p>“The party will see a spur of activities post May 4. By June 1, both camps hope to get clarity on the leadership issue. The high command will make its intent clear. Either way, a Cabinet reshuffle is on cards — the incumbent seeks one to counter anti-incumbency or a new CM picks his own Cabinet,” a senior leader said.</p>.<p>The leadership question coincides with a deepening internal crisis following the April 9 Davangere south byelection, marked by disciplinary action, public dissent and backlash from key communities.</p>.<p>MLC Abdul Jabbar was suspended and MLC Naseer Ahmed removed as political secretary to the chief minister over ‘anti-party activities’ linked to ‘sabotage’ during the bypoll.</p>.<p>Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan also faced similar allegations, which he denied.</p>.<p>Chief whip in the Council Saleem Ahmed and MLA Rizwan Arshad, who flagged sabotage, maintained that the Muslim community ultimately backed the Congress candidate.</p>.<p>At the centre of the row is the party’s decision not to field a Muslim candidate in Davangere south despite the community’s sizeable voter base there.</p>.<p>The Congress instead chose Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, triggering resentment among local minority community leaders. </p>.<p>Zameer said he was campaigning in Kerala. “I didn’t go on a holiday. I was a star campaigner there,” he said, acknowledging initial discontent among Muslim voters.</p>.<p>The bypoll has also exposed factional fault lines between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps, with disciplinary action seen by some as part of the power play.</p>.<p>The perception that leaders close to the CM are being singled out has intensified tensions.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, also the KPCC president, rejected the charge and said action was taken on directions from the party high command.</p>.<p>Within Siddaramaiah’s camp, his silence has drawn criticism. Senior leader K N Rajanna described the chief minister as “helpless” and questioned why similar standards were not applied across factions. </p>.<p>Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi called for “damage control”, warning of a perception that the party was acting against Dalits and minorities.</p>.<p>“We must take them back. Dalits and minorities are our voters,” he said, referring to demands for reinstating Jabbar.</p>.<p>Leaders like G Parameshwara, M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre are now seen as being outside both camps while nurturing chief ministerial ambitions.</p>.<p>For Jarkiholi, a leader from the ST community, the status quo delays his prospects of becoming state Congress chief even as he positions himself as a potential Ahinda face after Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>A transition to Shivakumar during this term could also limit the number of contenders for the top post ahead of 2028.</p>.<p>The delay in the completion of the caste survey and internal reservation has added to discontent among Dalits.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Removal of ST ministers</p>.<p>The removal of ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra over alleged corruption in the Valmiki corporation, followed by the exit of Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna after he blamed the ‘government’s complacency’ for vote theft, has not gone down well with the party’s core base.</p>.<p>Wary of a backlash, no action was taken when the Opposition mounted corruption allegations against Excise Minister <br />R B Timmapur earlier this year.</p>.<p>Insiders say some leaders are exploring options with BJP and JD(S), ahead of the 2028 elections.</p>.<p>For now, the high command — particularly Rahul Gandhi — is unlikely to remove an Ahinda chief minister, which could safeguard Siddaramaiah’s position.</p>.<p>However, Shivakumar’s camp maintains that after Siddaramaiah has crossed key political and governance milestones, there is little justification for further delay in their leader’s anointment as chief minister.</p>.<p>The Congress leadership now faces the twin challenge of containing factional tensions and addressing discontent within its core support base, even as the byelection verdict looms.</p>