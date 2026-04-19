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Stage set for May potboiler as Congress camps sharpen knives

A later transition would also mean he inherits anti-incumbency and shoulders the burden of the 2028 elections, at a time when the party’s prospects already appear uncertain.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:50 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsElections

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