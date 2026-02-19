<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's decision to lift the ban on safari in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves follows pressure from stakeholders, including tourism operators, ahead of the summer holiday season. </p>.<p>The government had banned the safari on November 7, 2025, following a series of deadly tiger attacks, and formed a technical committee to assess further course of action. </p>.<p>S Mahalingaiah Manu, vice-president of the Karnataka Tourism Society, argued that banning safari is not a solution to the man-animal conflict.</p>.<p>"Safari has helped the people and animals of the forest. When animals get caught in the poachers' net, it is the safari drivers who notify the Forest Department and save the lives of the animals. When animals fight among themselves and get injured, it is again the safari that has saved them," he told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>He further claimed that over 3,000 locals from forest areas have been employed in the establishments, giving them better opportunities for a better life. </p>.<p>"Only people in managerial positions have been brought from other parts of the state or country. The rest is handled by the locals. So, the livelihood of those people was also hit," Manu added. </p>.Karnataka decides to resume safari operations at Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves in phased manner.<p>A tourism industry expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed out that Karnataka uses only up to 10% of the forest for tourism. </p>.<p>"In 2012, the Supreme Court permitted using 20% of forest areas for tourism activities but restricted further expansions. So we were only allowed 10% forest usage, which restricts the activities we can host. If the main activity is banned, there is nothing Karnataka can bank on," the expert added. </p>.<p>Manu estimated that the ban on safari resulted in losses of Rs 400 crore and would have reached Rs 750 crore had the ban not been lifted. </p>.<p>The ban had prompted tourists to visit other states for safari. </p>.<p>Shree Raj, proprietor of a prominent travel agency in Bengaluru, said bookings have been diverted to Tamil Nadu (Masinagudi), Kerala (Wayanad) and Maharashtra. </p>.<p>"Usually, we would get safari bookings from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gurgaon, especially for two months before schools close for summer holidays. This year, we have not received a single booking," he said. </p>.<p>Vinay Luthra, former principal chief conservator of forests, said: "Man-animal conflict has nothing to do with tourism or safari. They should bring in better advanced technology beyond mapping to focus on safety rather than banning it outright." </p>