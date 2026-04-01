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Karnataka awaits clarity with Rs 2,475-crore budget for MGNREGA

The new Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMGNREGA

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