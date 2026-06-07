Karnataka | State board students outdo CBSE candidates in CET

<p>Bengaluru: Students from colleges affiliated to the state’s <br>Department of Pre University Education outperformed those from the CBSE this year in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kcet-results-2026-tanisha-karthik-tops-engineering-nayana-gopi-gets-first-in-four-streams-4029601">KCET</a>) 2026.</p>.<p>A majority of the top 10 ranks in all the seven streams went to state board colleges. Of the first 10 in Engineering, nine are from the colleges affiliated to the state board followed by eight in Veterinary, nine in B.Sc Agriculture, eight in Nursing, eight in Yoga and Naturopathy, seven each in B Pharm and Pharm D.</p>.<p>During 2025, in Engineering, of the top 10 rank holders, seven were from CBSE and three from the Pre University board. This number was the same even in Veterinary and B.Sc Nursing. In Pharm D and B.Pharm, eight toppers were from the CBSE and two from state board colleges.</p>.<p>However, this year, of the top 100 engineering ranks, 81 were bagged by students from the state board colleges. According to experts, this is because of a dip in CBSE class 12 results this year to 83.29% from 88.39% last year .</p>.KCET Results 2026 | Four students from Dakshina Kannada secure top-10 engineering ranks .<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the results on Saturday where 2,92,782 candidates were eligible for admissions to professional courses. Of these, 2,82,603 were eligible for engineering. Compared to the previous year, the number of students eligible for admissions to engineering courses has increased. In 2025, a total of 2,62,195 were eligible while it was 2.75 lakh in 2024. This year, the number of seats available are also up by 5,000. </p>.<p>Tanisha Karthik of RV PU College, Jayanagar, topped in engineering while Nayana Gopi of BASE PU College, Shivanagar, topped veterinary, nursing, yoga and naturopathy, B.Pharm and Pharm D. In agriculture, Ninaad Vasisht from RV PU College Jayanagar, was the topper.</p>.<p>Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, said counselling will begin from June 10. “We will not wait for NEET results. Because of the re-examination, NEET is delayed this year. We will do counselling for other courses,” the minister said.</p>.<p>One grace mark was awarded in Physics and Chemistry. In Biology, both options for one question were considered. </p>.<p>Highlights</p><p>State board students in top 10 Engineering, 9 Veterinary, 8 B.Sc Agriculture, 9 Nursing, 8 Yoga and Naturopathy, 8 B.Pharm & Pharm D.</p>