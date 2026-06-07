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Karnataka | State board students outdo CBSE candidates in CET

During 2025, in Engineering, of the top 10 rank holders, seven were from CBSE and three from the Pre University board.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 22:16 IST
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Tanisha Karthik, engineering topper
Tanisha Karthik, engineering topper
Veterinary topper Nayana Gopi
Veterinary topper Nayana Gopi
Agriculture topper Ninaad Vasisht
Agriculture topper Ninaad Vasisht
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Published 06 June 2026, 22:16 IST
EducationKarnataka

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