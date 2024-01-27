DK Shivakumar drops hints of inducting more leaders in Congress from Oppn

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday dropped enough hints that the party will keep inducting people from different parties.
Asked if the Congress would take in only those who come on the basis of ideology, Shivakumar asserted, “Anything can happen in politics. Had we not supported the JD(S) to keep the BJP away? But today the JD(S) state president has joined hands with the BJP, which brought down his government.”
He mocked that both Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders were working as spokespersons of each other today. “Everyone knows the language Kumaraswamy had used against the BJP when his government was brought down,” he said.
On the BJP’s reported efforts to bring down the Congress government in the state, Shivakumar said, “Should I give the long list of BJP MLAs being in touch with the Congress party?”
On BJP leader Sunil Kumar’s remarks that the party was trying to bring back all those who believed in its ideology, Shivakumar said, “Then why did the BJP take more than a dozen MLAs to form a government? What ideology did they have then? Do they still follow the party ideology?”