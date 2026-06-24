State Data Centre to be temporarily halted for 2 days: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday that the state data centre — the focal point of the digital services of various departments of the state government — will not be functional for the next two days due to safety reform initiatives.</p><p>The minister explained that the web portals of different departments, citizen service arrangements, e-office arrangements, digital databases of different departments and so on were functioning through the data centre, adding that the functions could be temporarily halted.</p>.Karnataka govt to strengthen digital infrastructure for effective policing: Priyank Kharge.<p>“This initiative is being undertaken to strengthen the state’s digital administration system and make it more secure. It aims to ensure that citizens are provided government facilities in a faster and safer way and without technical hassles.”</p><p>Priyank noted that the exercise was being undertaken to ensure that cyber security, the stability of the services and so on are reformed further. </p><p>“We will improve the basic technological facilities in the state to ensure that Karnataka has the best digital administrative set-up in the entire country.”</p><p>A press release by the E-governance Department noted that a 24-hour critical infrastructure upgrade of UPS & Battery system will be taken up from 9 pm on 25 June. “So, most of the GoK applications linked to SDC will be down for 24 hours. Once the scheduled maintenance work is done, applications will be up and running,” it added. </p><p>The e-office secretariat being used by the entire Karnataka government secretariat, the release said, adding that the e-office software will be upgraded on Saturday and Sunday, and the upgraded new version will be functional from Monday morning</p>