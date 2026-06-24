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Homeindiakarnataka

State Data Centre to be temporarily halted for 2 days: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Priyank noted that the exercise was being undertaken to ensure that cyber security, the stability of the services and so on are reformed further.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:22 IST
Karnataka NewsPriyank KhargeData centre

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