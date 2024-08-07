State government ready to consider private schools' demands: Madhu Bangarappa

Ridiculing MP Raghavendra's submission of memorandum to Union minister seeking approval for night landing facility in Shivamogga airport, he said who asked BJP leaders to inaugurate it when it was not completed? Secondly, it is the property of the state government and not the Centre.

Just because, the MP submitted a memorandum to union minister, nothing will happen here. The BJP MP has the disease of submitting memorandum to union ministers during his visit to Delhi, he taunted.

Referring to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's remarks against BJP leaders, he said does not Vijayendra feel ashamed to face such remarks? Just because Yatnal is a senior leader, will Vijayendra face abuses from him? Let BJP leaders respond to the allegations of Yatnal.

Coming down heavily on Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, he said BJP leaders are jealous that poor people are given funds from the state government every month through guarantees. They are unable to bear it. So, they are making baseless allegations against the state government.

He also dared that he would expose commission taken by the MP B Y Raghavendra and State BJP President B Y Vijayendra when BJP was in power. Each gram panchayat gets Rs 9 crore grant annually. Is it not development? he questioned and said only the Congress-led government in Karnataka has implemented schemes that would benefit poor people soon after coming to power.

Reacting to State BJP President B Y Vijayendra's allegation that rate has been fixed for the post of block education officer and deputy director of school education and literacy department, the minister said, the sons of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa-MP B Y Raghavendra and Vijayendra had collected bribe for the transfer of officials when BJP was in power.

Yediyurappa was asked to step down from the top post due to his sons involvement in corruption. So, they have no right to criticize the government.