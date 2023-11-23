State govt has insulted farmers, says B Y Vijayendra

The Chief Minister, Deputy CM and other leaders had held discussion on strategies for winning the next Lok Sabha elections in a meeting held on Tuesday. "They are not worried about farmers. The district in-charge ministers are not visiting their district for taking stock of drought relief measures," he claimed.

The government has not done anything to address the power crisis faced by farmers. When BJP was in power, it had purchased electricity from other states to ensure an uninterrupted seven hours of electricity for farmers, he claimed. People are disillusioned by the congress's bad administration. Government is anti-farmer, anti-poor and anti-dalit, Vijayendra declared.

He recollected that many Hindu workers were murdered during the previous term of Siddaramaiah as CM. It should not be repeated this time. The next aim of BJP is to win all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

"If the High Command issues directions, efforts will be made to bring back senior leaders who had left the party and joined Congress," he said and clarified that Lakshman Sawadi was not invited to join BJP again. “The party will not lose its strength because of someone's exit," he said.

Vijayendra said the social and economic survey was carried out during Siddharamaiah's previous term as CM. Why was no action taken then, he asked. BJP will prevent misuse of Caste based census, he stressed.