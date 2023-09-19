Karnataka to increase age for purchase of tobacco products

As hookah bars have become an alternative for consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products for youths, the Health Minister said, 'We have discussed bringing in amendments to the Act...We have discussed issuing a government order in this regard in the days to come. The wording and legal aspects will be discussed and decided.' Rao said today's youth are losing their precious future by being addicted to drugs. In this background, we have taken a firm decision to root out illegal activities.